Dillon’s Nemo Squire wins Bridge Builder Excellence Award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of his senior season, Dillon running back Nemo Squire can add another accolade to his already impressive resume. It was announced on Wednesday night that Squire is the latest recipient of the Bridge Builder Excellence Award. The honor is given out by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

He was one of ten finalists for the award, including Myrtle Beach quarterback and Appalachian State commit Ryan Burger. During his junior season, Squire rushed for 1,550 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Wildcat is just as dominant off the field as he is on it. Squire is a member of the National Honor Society and holds a 3.98 GPA. In the community, he serves as a youth leader and works with a ministry that assists the homeless.

