Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dillon’s Nemo Squire wins Bridge Builder Excellence Award

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of his senior season, Dillon running back Nemo Squire can add another accolade to his already impressive resume. It was announced on Wednesday night that Squire is the latest recipient of the Bridge Builder Excellence Award. The honor is given out by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

He was one of ten finalists for the award, including Myrtle Beach quarterback and Appalachian State commit Ryan Burger. During his junior season, Squire rushed for 1,550 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Wildcat is just as dominant off the field as he is on it. Squire is a member of the National Honor Society and holds a 3.98 GPA. In the community, he serves as a youth leader and works with a ministry that assists the homeless.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant on July 15 in Socastee.
Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference

Latest News

Dillon’s Nemo Squire wins Bridge Builder Excellence Award
Dillon’s Nemo Squire wins Bridge Builder Excellence Award
File photo
Horry County Schools proceeding with full-scale turf project at high schools
CNB Kickoff Classic, Coastal Carolina renew contract
New Hartsville AD Brad Boob.
Hartsville High School names Brad Boob new athletics director