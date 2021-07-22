DHEC: S.C. records over 470 new COVID-19 cases; percent-positive near 11%

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 474 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 498,054 and deaths to 8,708, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 30 new confirmed cases and one additional death. Florence County saw 13 new cases and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 6,153 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 10.8%.







As of July 20, approximately 8,370 of the state’s 11,218 inpatient hospital beds were in use for 74.61% utilization rate. Of that number, 297 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Approximately 79 of those patients are in ICU and 26 are ventilated, according to DHEC.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

