Deputies: 2 arrested, over 4 pounds of cocaine seized on I-95 in Robeson County

A pair of arrests were made following a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Tuesday, officials said.
A pair of arrests were made following a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Tuesday, officials said.(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies seized over four pounds of cocaine during a stop on Interstate 95 earlier this week, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the stop was made Tuesday near mile marker 34. During a search, around 4.4. pounds of cocaine was found along with cash and drug paraphernalia.

The cocaine had a street value of over $100,000, deputies said.

Authoirties then arrested Christian Hernandez, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Josua Morales, of Tampa Bay, Florida. Each man was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hernandez was additionally charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Both he and Morales are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

