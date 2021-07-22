Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer

Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson in 2019.
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson in 2019.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury plans to hear more from witnesses taking the stand Thursday in day three of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Court recessed for lunch, but will reconvene around 2:30 p.m.

Don’t see the livestream? Tap here to watch

The full video of the morning’s proceedings can be watched here:

PREVIOUS ROWLAND TRIAL COVERAGE:

Day two of testimony featured six witnesses, including a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator, a turkey hunter who first found Josephson’s body and Rowland’s ex-girlfriend.

Maria Howard said she saw him scrubbing his car with bleach the day after Josephson was abducted.

Howard gave key information about the night Josephson was kidnapped.

Howard says Rowland was supposed to return home that night but he didn’t.

She says when he did show up, she asked where her work visor was. She claimed Rowland said “in the country with blood on it.”

When Howard asked why she said that, she said Rowland told her to mind her business.

She says she noticed blood in the car when Rowland was taking her to work.

Howard says when she got back home Rowland was cleaning the car with bleach.

When asked about the blood in the car and the cleaning, Howard says Rowland told her again to mind her business.

She also talked about using the car to pick up her daughter.

Watch the entire day of trial testimony in the videos below.

LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
North Myrtle Beach researching ways to regulate ‘offensive music’
Drugs, cash and firearms were all found at a home on Milan Court on Wednesday, according to the...
2 arrested after separate drug investigations in Florence County
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference
Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
File image
Wild West of Myrtle Beach expanding operations, creating 40 new jobs in Horry County

Latest News

Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
‘Milestone is encouraging’: S.C. reaches 50% one-dose COVID-19 vaccine rate
Hazy, hot and humid.
FIRST ALERT: Hazy, hot and humid through the weekend
Covid-19 graphic
DHEC: S.C. records over 470 new COVID-19 cases; percent-positive near 11%
Jeremy D. Labador
Man remains in critical condition after Robeson County shooting, suspect charged