Wild West of Myrtle Beach expanding operations, creating 40 new jobs in Horry County

File image
File image
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One company is growing in Horry County.

The governor’s office announced on Wednesday that Wild West of Myrtle Beach, a boots and apparel retailer, is expanding its operations and creating new jobs.

Wild West’s expansion includes a 50-thousand square-foot distribution center along Ralph Ellis Boulevard in Loris that will support the company’s e-commerce division.

“I was born in Loris Hospital and raised in Tabor City, N.C. Before founding Wild West, my parents owned and operated Worley’s Clothing – retail clothing stores located in Tabor City and Loris through the 1980s and 1990s. Choosing the Loris Commerce Park for our expansion feels like things have come full circle. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come home and contribute to this great community,” said Wild West of Myrtle Beach President Austin Worley.

The more than $2.5 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

The company announced it will begin hiring immediately, and those interested can visit the SC Works website to apply.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to help with any costs related to the project.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

