WATCH NOW: Mike Shultz’s Weather Forecast for July 20th, 2021

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -WELCOME BACK TO OUR WEATHER FOR A TUESDAY. AFTER A LITTLE MORNING SMOKE, THE TEMPERATURE SHOT UP TO 86 DEGREES, AFTER AN OVERNIGHT LOW OF 55.

WE TIED THE RECORD HIGH SO FAR TODAY, AND THE RECORD LOW WAS SET IN 1933 WITH A COOL.THE SUNRISE AND SUNSET EQUALS 19 HOURS AND 29 MINUTE AFTER A SEVEN MINUTE LOSS.

TONIGHT’S PHOTO IS A GREAT SHOT OF A KAYACKER ON QUARTS LAKE .

ACROSS THE STATE FAIRBANKS HAD THE WARMEST TEMPERATURES, WHILE THE NORTH SLOPE WAS THE COOLEST.

THE SATELLITE AND RADAR SHOWS SOME SHOWERS NEAR THE KENAI PENINSULA.

IN THE LOWER 48, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE ACROSS THE DESERT SOUTHWEST AND ALSO INTO TEXAS AND THE DEEP SOUTH. THE LOWER 48 HAS WARM TEMPERATURES OVER MOST OF THE COUNTRY.

TOOMORROW’S OUTLOOK IS FOR A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW OVER THE NORTH SLOPE, WHILE NOME WILL SEE RAIN SHOWERS. THE INTERIOR WILL SEE SOME HAZY SKIES, OTHERWISE LOTS OF SUN BUT NOT AS WARM AS TODAY. JUNEAU AND KETCHIKAN WILL HAVE RAIN SHOWERS THROUGH THE DAY.

BETHEL AND COLD BAY WILL SEE RAIN,WHILE KODIAK COULD HAVE PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN.

ANCHORAGE AND HOME WILL SEE RAIN, WHILE VALDEZ ONLY HAS A CHANCE OF A LITTLE RAIN.

LOCALLY TONIGHT WE MIGHT SEE SOME OF THAT PESKY SMOKE RETURN. TOMORROW SUNSHINE WILL BE MIXED WITH A LITTLE CLOUDINESS AT TIMES.

THE EXTENDED FORECAST IS FOR SHOWERS POSSIBLE BEGINNING THURSDAY AND ENDING BY LATE SATURDAY. SOME WARMING IS EXPECTED TO RETURN ALONG WITH SCATTERED CLOUDS.

