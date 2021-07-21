Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Teaching Critical Race Theory could become a fireable offense in Alabama

A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the nation, controversy continues over how Critical Race Theory is taught in schools.

To be clear, it’s not taught in K-12 public schools in Alabama. However, a newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense. You can view the full bill here.

Representative Danny Crawford says he believes Critical Race Theory makes certain genders or races feel inferior to others. Crawford says he did not speak with educators or parents before filing the bill.

He says if educators are telling students that Critical Race Theory is true they should be punished.

WAFF spoke with two Alabama School Board Members last month who say this is not taught in k-12 schools. Crawford wants to keep it that way.

RELATED: Is Critical Race Theory taught in Alabama?

”It is taught in higher-ed, but I do not think it is taught,” says Crawford.

“People in Virginia did not think it was taught in their k-12 system and they found out when they were watching their kids in their zoom classes that it was being taught. So we really don’t know. We do not think it is being taught But we need to let folks know what we stand for and what we think is best for our state.”

Crawford says there are currently two other bills against the concept. He says they will eventually come together as one for the final proposal.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant on July 15 in Socastee.
Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
A crash has forced a road closure Tuesday morning in Conway.
Crash destroys utility pole, forces road closure in Conway

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
North Myrtle Beach researching ways to regulate ‘offensive music’
Grab a seat at Bovine's! You won't regret it.
Dining with Dockery: Bovine’s
A drug investigation is underway Wednesday at a home in Florence County.
Drug investigation underway at Florence County home
Free meals will be available to all Florence School District 3 students this school year.
Free meals available to all FSD3 students