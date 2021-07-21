Overturned log truck causes road closure, fuel spill in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a log truck has forced a road closure Wednesday morning in the Conway area.

Crews were called to the crash at Highway 19 and Jungle Road at 9:01 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The roadway will be closed for an “extended amount of time” as first responders work the scene, officials say.

A crash involving a log truck has forced a road closure Wednesday morning in the Conway area. (Source: HCFR)

The department confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. First responders at the scene are also mitigating a fuel spill.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

