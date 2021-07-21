Overturned log truck causes road closure, fuel spill in Conway area
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a log truck has forced a road closure Wednesday morning in the Conway area.
Crews were called to the crash at Highway 19 and Jungle Road at 9:01 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The roadway will be closed for an “extended amount of time” as first responders work the scene, officials say.
The department confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. First responders at the scene are also mitigating a fuel spill.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
