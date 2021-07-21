OLYMPICS HIGHLIGHTS: U.S. beats Italy in Olympic opener behind Osterman gem

TOKYO, Japan (NBC) – Here’s a look at the major Olympic highlights just days before the opening of the games.

SOFTBALL

Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.

SOCCER

The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.

