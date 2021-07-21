Submit a Tip
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BETHANY, Okla. (KOCO) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who they say was fatally injured while attempting a TikTok challenge.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to a report of an unresponsive juvenile found in an apartment building breezeway in Bethany, Oklahoma. They reported seeing ligature marks around the boy’s neck.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local children’s hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the incident was not a suicide attempt, based on the preliminary investigation. Instead, police report it was a TikTok challenge gone wrong.

The challenge is known as the “Black Out” challenge and reportedly involves someone choking themselves to the point where they lose consciousness.

Police want parents to be aware of the dangers.

“Kids are bored, and they’re trying new things. Parents really have to start watching their social media… not just because of these type of challenges or things like that [but] because of predators and different crimes that kids fall victims to,” said Police Lt. Angelo Orefice.

The death comes just months after another 12-year-old boy from Colorado died attempting the same dangerous challenge.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

