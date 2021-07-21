Submit a Tip
Ky. lawmaker discusses her controversial tweet that compared Dr. Fauci to Jim Jones

Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A state representative from southern Kentucky is facing criticism over a controversial social media post.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Representative Regina Huff of Williamsburg compares Dr. Anthony Fauci to a 1970s cult leader responsible for the death of hundreds. Huff tells us her intent was misrepresented.

Huff chairs the House Education Committee in Frankfort and says she’s concerned about more mandates coming down impacting school children.

“The purpose of the tweet was whether you’re mandated for good or evil, there are still outcomes,” Huff said.

Huff posted this tweet then quickly deleted it:

A state representative is defending her actions in sending out a tweet comparing Anthony Fauci...
It shows cult leader Jim Jones on one side, and Dr. Fauci on the other.

It shows cult leader Jim Jones on one side, and Dr. Fauci on the other. The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported about the tweet, and Huff says what’s happened since has been misrepresented.

“My intent of the tweet of the juxtaposition of the two, whether you are controlling for good or evil, it can still have outcomes that are evil. That was the only purpose of the tweet,” Huff said.

All of this comes as there’s been a lot of debate and speculation on whether school children will have to wear masks this fall.

Huff says she’s concerned about more mandates, more controlling actions by others.

“I want people to think about that in terms of mandating masks on our children. When there is evidence that preschool children aren’t even spreaders. To be led out of fear,” Huff said.

Huff also represents an area that is seeing low vaccination rates or vaccine hesitancy. She says she isn’t against vaccines or masks.

“I think that a parent should have that decision to mask your child. Absolutely,” Huff said.

Huff said she deleted the tweet simply because of the vulgar comments that followed.

We reached out to the Kentucky Education Association and other education related group for comment but they did not respond.

