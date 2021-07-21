Khris Middleton, Bucks win NBA Championship with win over Suns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Khris Middleton is an NBA Champion.

The Lowcountry native scored 17 points in Milwaukee’s Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns to clinch the NBA Championship winning the finals 4 games to 2.

Middleton would add 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in the final game of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Finals MVP after scoring 50 points in Game 6 to lead Milwaukee to their first NBA title since 1971.

Middleton, a Porter-Gaud alum who played collegiately at Texas A&M, finishes his 9th NBA season with his first championship.

Middleton’s high school coach, John Person, was at the game in Milwaukee on Tuesday and tweeted after the championship win.

Post game celebration! Standing on the court...I BEARHUGGED Khris. He has now left a permanent mark on the NBA. HE IS A CHAMPION!!!! — John Pearson (@alphaJYD) July 21, 2021

Middleton won’t have much time to celebrate before he’s off to his next first. He’ll be a member of the USA Olympic Basketball team in Tokyo starting on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.