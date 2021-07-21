Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after 1-year-old dies at S.C. daycare

Zion Lee Watson
Zion Lee Watson(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An Upstate family whose child died Monday at a Greenville County daycare released a photo of the little boy Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as 1-year-old Zion Lee Watson.

Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate and Dr. U. A. Thompson of the Upstate’s Community Activists along with the family of Zion will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It will be held at 1 p.m. in front of Bumblebee Day care and Learning Center on Rocky Creek Road.

The family says they have some concerns about the incident that lead up to Watson’s death, according to Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate.

A 1-year-old died Monday morning at the hospital after EMS was called to Bumble Bee Day care and Learning Center, according to the coroner’s office.

Greenville County dispatchers said the 911 caller reported a 1-year-old choking.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said EMS and the fire department responded and found the toddler in cardiac arrest.

Advanced life support was provided and continued throughout the ambulance trip to the Prisma Health Memorial Hospital, Evans said.

He said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10 a.m.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in the death.

The cause of death has not been released.

The coroner says it will take some time to figure out exactly what happened.

WYFF contacted the South Carolina Department of Social Services about the death.

Officials released this statement:

“The Department of Social Services is aware of the child care related death in Greenville County and is investigating in coordination with local law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

