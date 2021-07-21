Horry County Fire Rescue responds after vehicle hits tree, catches fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on N. Highway 57 near the state line at 2:55 a.m., officials say.

The fire was extinguished, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

