Horry County Fire Rescue responds after vehicle hits tree, catches fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on N. Highway 57 near the state line at 2:55 a.m., officials say.

The fire was extinguished, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

