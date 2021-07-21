Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Officer uses chip bag, duct tape to save stabbing victim

By WABC staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contains content that may disturb some viewers.

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) - A New York Police Officer is being hailed as a hero for helping a stabbing victim.

In a job where split-second decisions count, the decision officer Ronald Kennedy made earlier this month, on July 7, made all the difference for the victim of a stabbing.

“We knew right away we needed to seal the chest with a puncture wound there. We didn’t want the air going in and collapsing his lung,” he said.

Blood was gushing, and when Kennedy saw the deli steps away, he had an idea.

“He told me, ‘Go in the store. Get me a bag of chips.’ I got him a bag of chips. Then he said, ‘Go back in. Get me some tape,’” bystander Ricardo Gonzalez said.

It sounded like a strange request, but Kennedy was tapping into his previous experience as an EMT.

He emptied the bag, flattened it and had his colleague help seal it over the wound.

Officer David Galindez for a split-second thought it was crazy to use the chip bag.

“For a split second yes, but I trusted Ron knew. He had prior EMT experience. I knew it was going to work,” he said.

The reason it worked for the same reason the chips stay crisp in the bag. Air can’t penetrate the thin aluminum that lines the bag.”

“The effect was immediate and apparent. As soon as Ron finished getting that dressing on there that bag of chips right away, we noticed a drastic improvement in his condition,” officer Matthew Grieve said.

It’s a MacGyver-like move that doctors said saved the victim’s life.

“It worked out really well. We made the right calls at the right time and were really happy with the result,” Kennedy said.

The suspect was arrested later that evening. The victim is still recovering.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

