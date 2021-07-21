Submit a Tip
Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts post back-to-school dates

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – School districts across the Grand Strand and the Pee have posted start dates for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the district’s website, students at Horry County Schools will return to the classroom beginning Aug. 17. In Georgetown County, district officials announced the start date as Aug. 18.

Other opening dates for area school districts, according to their websites, are:

  • Darlington County – Aug. 9
  • Dillon 3 – Aug. 16
  • Dillon 4 – Aug. 16
  • Florence 1 – Aug. 2
  • Florence 2 – Aug. 16
  • Florence 3 – Aug. 16
  • Florence 5 – Aug. 16
  • Marion County – Aug. 18
  • Marlboro County – Aug. 16
  • Robeson County – Aug. 16
  • Scotland County – Aug. 23

When South Carolina public schools open their doors to students and teachers in a matter of weeks, there will be no mask or vaccination requirements.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they are working on guidance for returning to in-person learning after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously released theirs.

Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said they are writing these recommendations with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in mind.

“The Delta variant spreads more quickly, more easily. We are seeing it in summer camps, I fear we will see it with back to school,” Kelly previously said.

