Free meals available to all FSD3 students

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Free meals will be available to all Florence School District 3 students for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district said Wednesday they are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a non-pricing meal service option for schools in low-income areas.

All students enrolled in the school district may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge.

Families will not need to fill out meal applications.

For more on the program, including CEP opt-out information, call food service director Valerie Mouzon at 843-374-8652.

