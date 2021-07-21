Florence County Sheriff’s Office offers $1,000 signing bonus for new employees

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is offering an incentive for people looking to get into law enforcement.

It is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new employees.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said they have experienced a significant loss in personnel over the last year.

The sheriff’s office has 15 openings and that’s to fill existing vacancies.

Nunn said some deputies have left for more money while some with 10+ years of experience have decided to get out of law enforcement altogether.

The current image of law enforcement nationwide combined with the lower pay scale has led to the loss of deputies, according to Nunn. But he hopes that will change soon with the help of local leaders.

“We’ve been working with our representatives and county council to increase our salaries; we’re starting to get much more competitive that way. Hopefully, a change in public attitude, the increase in pay, hopefully we’ll be able to attract and retain good talent moving forward,” Nunn explained.

But he added that it does take a special person to enter law enforcement. He said you have to be a combination of counselor, grief advisor, adult in the room and a good listener. But in the end, Nunn said it’s the lives that you touch that make those tough days on the job so much brighter.

“You see people at their worst, you see people at their best. Through it all, we have the opportunity to make positive changes and positive effects on people’s lives. If that’s the type of thing you’re interested in, you have a heart and passionate for that, you may be the person that can thrive in a law enforcement career,” Nunn said.

He said the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on hiring patrol deputies and getting more boots on the ground. The detention center is also in need of qualified officers.

If you’re interested in joining the Florence County Sheriff’s Office you can CLICK HERE to apply.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.