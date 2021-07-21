Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Turning up the heat & humidity

More clouds early on with a chance of showers throughout the day.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our rain chances continue to fade over the next few days with a more typical summer weather pattern for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.
We’ll hold onto scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today with a 30% chance of showers and storms. A few of you saw the rain overnight and early this morning with a few showers across the area. We’ll keep an eye on the radar with a few scattered showers this afternoon as highs climb into the mid-upper 80s. While more clouds will be around early, we will start to see more sunshine later in the day.

Thankfully, sunshine continues to increase through the end of the week. The risk of showers and storms will trend drier and drier each day with highs warming up into the upper 80s to lower 90s late this week and into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the end of the week. The mugginess will...
The humidity will climb through the end of the week and into the weekend. With that, the heat index will climb to around 100 or slightly higher each afternoon. Once again, storm chances remain low at 0-20% through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

