FIRST ALERT: Hazy, hot and humid through the weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hazy, hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend.

Smoke from large wildfires burning across the western US will continue to ride the jet stream winds across the country. The result will be hazy skies at times during the day from Friday and into Saturday. The smoke will also likely make for more vibrant red and orange sunrises and sunsets.

Hazy, hot and humid.
Hazy, hot and humid.(WMBF)

Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

Friday will see hazy sunshine through the day with plenty of high humidity. Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 90 with the heat index nearing 100.

Hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend with virtually no rainfall. Temperatures each day will climb to near 90 with the heat index around 100.

Hot and humid.
Hot and humid.(WMBF)

Humidity will increase further next week and allow for showers and storms to increase once again. The best chances will likely arrive by Wednesday and Thursday. Heat will continue to build as well with lower to middle 90s likely by the middle and end of next week.

