Dining with Dockery: Bovine’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Murrells Inlet to try out Bovine’s steakhouse! You’re going to love this week’s episode.

Bovine’s is a beautiful dining destination for locals and visitors with delicious wood-fired specialties and one amazing view of the Inlet! In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out a South Carolina staple and even some of the wood-fired favorites.

No matter if you would prefer the wood-fired classics or some fresh seafood, Bovine’s has it all for your next night out. Don’t just take our word for it. Watch the entire interview with Andrew in the video above.

For a look at the full menu, visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.