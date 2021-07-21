DHEC: S.C. records over 450 new COVID-19 cases; percent-positive near 9%

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 497,542 and deaths to 8,700, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 48 new confirmed cases, the highest total in the state. No additional deaths were reported. Florence County saw six new cases and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 6,593 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 8.8%.







As of July 20, approximately 8,370 of the state’s 11,218 inpatient hospital beds were in use for 74.61% utilization rate. Of that number, 297 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Approximately 79 of those patients are in ICU and 26 are ventilated, according to DHEC.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.