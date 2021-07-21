Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dates announced for Rivertown Restaurant Week in Conway

Rivertown Restaurant Week will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.
Rivertown Restaurant Week will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular event for foodies is returning to downtown Conway.

According to a press release from Conway Downtown Alive, Rivertown Restaurant Week will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

“Downtown Conway is quickly becoming a dining destination. Rivertown Restaurant Week is an opportunity to leave the cooking to someone else and discover all the delicious dishes that await you in the historic district,” said Conway Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard.

Officials say no sign-up is required. You can preview the Rivertown Restaurant Week menus here.

Rivertown Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Conway National Bank, Coastal Carolina University and HTC.

For more information, contact Conway Downtown Alive at 843-248-6260.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant on July 15 in Socastee.
Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
A crash has forced a road closure Tuesday morning in Conway.
Crash destroys utility pole, forces road closure in Conway

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County...
Horry County Fire Rescue responds after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
Zion Lee Watson
Investigation underway after 1-year-old dies at S.C. daycare
A Sunday hunting band on public hunting grounds has been in place in South Carolina since the...
SCDNR to consider Sunday hunting on public land