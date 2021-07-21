Dates announced for Rivertown Restaurant Week in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular event for foodies is returning to downtown Conway.

According to a press release from Conway Downtown Alive, Rivertown Restaurant Week will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

“Downtown Conway is quickly becoming a dining destination. Rivertown Restaurant Week is an opportunity to leave the cooking to someone else and discover all the delicious dishes that await you in the historic district,” said Conway Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard.

Officials say no sign-up is required. You can preview the Rivertown Restaurant Week menus here.

Rivertown Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Conway National Bank, Coastal Carolina University and HTC.

For more information, contact Conway Downtown Alive at 843-248-6260.

