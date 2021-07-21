Cherry Grove Drug voted Best Pharmacy in best of the grand strand contest

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Cherry Grove Drug is owned by Jenna Dukes and she loves the small town living!

She had a dream of opening up her own drug store and made that dream a reality in 2018. Cherry Grove Drug loves getting to know their customers and being involved in the community.

They offer free delivery, compounding and also essential and CBD oils. You will also find a wide selection of medical supplies when visiting the store.

Get to know this local pharmacy, give them a call at 843-361-3784.

