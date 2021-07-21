Submit a Tip
Celebrating 75 Days of Summer at the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can’t beat the views, food, drinks, and entertainment at the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet. It’s the perfect place to celebrate the summer season!

All summer long, they’ll be offering drink specials and great live music in honor of the 75 Days of Summer. Come along with us for what you can expect!

