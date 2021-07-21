Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bride dislocates her knee during first dance

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - A bride somehow managed to dislocate her knee during her first dance, but she still ended up wearing her wedding gown instead of a hospital gown.

After they exchanged vows and kissed, a pair of Pennsylvania newlyweds slowed down for their first dance, to the song “Stay” by the Dave Matthews Band.

As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong. Benn wound up dislocating her knee, even though she was wearing flats and had no known knee problems.

Benn told WTXF in Philadelphia she knew instantly what had happened.

“I was in this dip and I said to Paul, ‘I just dislocated my knee.’ He said ‘What? OK, OK, let’s move. Let’s get off the dance floor,’” Benn said.

Richter, a second lieutenant in the Army, supported her and her heavy wedding dress as they waited for the ambulance.

Benn was whisked off to the hospital, looking like a queen in that gown in a wheelchair.

She was there for about three hours.

Doctors reset her knee then let the bride return to the party, where she got quite a reception.

“Just in time for the last song,” Benn said. “I was still on a lot of meds. None of the pain meds working, so they had to sedate me at the hospital.”

Benn spent her wedding night zonked out in bed with her husband while her mom, a retired nurse, slept on a nearby cot, because her daughter was so sick from the pain meds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant on July 15 in Socastee.
Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
A crash has forced a road closure Tuesday morning in Conway.
Crash destroys utility pole, forces road closure in Conway

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
When South Carolina public schools open their doors to students and teachers in a matter of...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts post back-to-school dates
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance