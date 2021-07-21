Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant on July 15 in Socastee.
Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
A crash has forced a road closure Tuesday morning in Conway.
Crash destroys utility pole, forces road closure in Conway

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
North Myrtle Beach researching ways to regulate ‘offensive music’
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee
Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young