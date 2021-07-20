Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two more charged in connection to deadly Hartsville shooting

Left: Cherod Renaldo Johnson; Right: Sheona Tyshanae Woodham
Left: Cherod Renaldo Johnson; Right: Sheona Tyshanae Woodham(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two more people are facing charges tied to a deadly shooting in June in Hartsville.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Cherod Renaldo Johnson was arrested Monday and served with warrants for two counts of attempted murder related to the June 19 shooting at the Refuel located at 104 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy.

Warrants state the Johnson fired multiple shots at a fleeing vehicle that had two people inside.

Also arrested on July 19 was Sheona Tyshanae Woodham on a charge of accessory after the fact, authorities said.

According to the arrest warrant, Woodham was at the location at the time of the shooting and drove several suspects away.

Last week, authorities arrested Deonta Jackson on counts of murder and criminal conspiracy tied to the June 19 shooting.

According to arrest warrants, Jackson lured the victim to the area “by means of rival gang signs and taunting.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
Money
Third N.C. vaccination lottery winners to be drawn Wednesday
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
After getting hit by repeat flooding after Hurricane Mathew and Hurricane Florence, Nichols...
Nichols works to prevent flooding, prepares for hurricane season with new rescue equipment