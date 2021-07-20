Two more charged in connection to deadly Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two more people are facing charges tied to a deadly shooting in June in Hartsville.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Cherod Renaldo Johnson was arrested Monday and served with warrants for two counts of attempted murder related to the June 19 shooting at the Refuel located at 104 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy.

Warrants state the Johnson fired multiple shots at a fleeing vehicle that had two people inside.

Also arrested on July 19 was Sheona Tyshanae Woodham on a charge of accessory after the fact, authorities said.

According to the arrest warrant, Woodham was at the location at the time of the shooting and drove several suspects away.

Last week, authorities arrested Deonta Jackson on counts of murder and criminal conspiracy tied to the June 19 shooting.

According to arrest warrants, Jackson lured the victim to the area “by means of rival gang signs and taunting.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.