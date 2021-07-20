Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Third N.C. vaccination lottery winners to be drawn Wednesday

The adult winner wins the grand prize of $1 million, which ends up being more than 702,000 after taxes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Is this your shot at winning $1 million?

The next round of winners of the North Carolina COVID-19 vaccination lottery will be drawn Wednesday morning.

This will be the state’s third drawing.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, North Carolina health officials will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers, and then make sure the winners do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program.

What you need to know about NC’s vaccine lottery

The drawing is part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back” campaign, which was initiated to encourage North Carolina residents to get COVID-19 vaccination.

The adult winner wins the grand prize of $1 million, which ends up being more than 702,000 after taxes.

Winners of North Carolina’s second COVID-19 vaccine lottery announced

Minors between the ages of 12 to 17, who have been vaccinated, are eligible for the $125,000 prize for post-secondary education.

There will be one more drawing on August 4.

Last week, Pineville resident Natalie Everett was announced as the $1-million winner. The $125,000 scholarship winner was revealed as 16-year old high school student Jessica Klima of Greensboro.

Shelly Wyramon, a teacher from Winston Salem, won the first $1 million prize. 14-year-old high school freshman Vania Martinez, from Wilmington, won $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
N.C. COVID-19 vaccine lottery not significantly impacting demand for the shot

Your Shot at A Million, Summer Cash 4 College and the $25 Summer Card are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and to encourage North Carolinians to get their shot.

Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
Left: Cherod Renaldo Johnson; Right: Sheona Tyshanae Woodham
Two more charged in connection to deadly Hartsville shooting
Kevon Demetrics Brown
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
After getting hit by repeat flooding after Hurricane Mathew and Hurricane Florence, Nichols...
Nichols works to prevent flooding, prepares for hurricane season with new rescue equipment