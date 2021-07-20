Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Robeson County school district hires attorney after FEMA denies funding request for hurricane damage

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Public Schools of Robeson County will appeal FEMA’s decision to deny their funding request to rebuild several buildings damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Hurricane Matthew caused historic flooding across the city of Lumberton and other parts of Robeson County. Several district buildings were also damaged beyond repair.

“We applied with FEMA for alternative procedures for our central office complex, planetarium and West Lumberton Elementary to combine those damage funds to build a new facility,” Assistant Finance Director Hugh McIlwain said.

McIlwain said the district requested $87 million to rebuild the damaged facilities.

FEMA denied their request and offered $4.6 million dollars in return.

McIlwain said the $87 million total didn’t come out of nowhere. He said they were advised by multiple agencies before putting in the request.

“In fact, FEMA two years ago helped us redo this application. They guided us towards this figure and now they’ve denied this first round so that’s why we’re appealing even though they guided us towards that figure,” McIlwain said.

McIlwain said $4 million wouldn’t provide anywhere near the amount of money needed to demolish and rebuild the facilities.

The district has hired an attorney out of Washington D.C. to fight for the money they believe they’re owed.

“We’re just trying to get everything we can get, so we can put it back into the education of our students,” McIlwain said.

A FEMA official said they were unable to comment at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
The new computer lab's ribbon cutting will be August 4.
Ribbon cutting for John Rhodes computer lab at Boys & Girls Club to be held next month
.
Explorin’ With Loren: Checking out Tabor City, the ‘Yam Capital of the World’
.
Ribbon cutting for John Rhodes computer lab at Boys & Girls Club to be held next month
The state's new legislative districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government...
SC lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ redistricting process