Ribbon cutting for John Rhodes computer lab at Boys & Girls Club to be held next month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes’ legacy lives on at the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

The group’s former chairman of the board will be honored with a brand new computer lab.

When Rhodes died in January, the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand started raising money to pay for new computers. Six months later, they have officially been installed.

Dr. Tracy Bailey, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand says they raised $62,000. The ribbon cutting for the new computer lab will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Bailey said the former computers had been there since around 2012, meaning they were outdated.

“A lot of our young people, especially during COVID, needed to really be able to interact with their teachers through Zoom or Skype or Google Teams, and none of those computers had any cameras in them,” she said.

Bailey said some of her contacts at Horry County Schools said the idea of a computer lab is outdated. For that reason, there’s a section of the building with five computers lined up, but the other computers are spread out in different rooms throughout the building.

Bailey said Rhodes was a great man who will now forever be honored at the Boys & Girls Club.

“He brought leadership, he brought fresh ideas, he was innovative,” she said. “And he was the kind of person that had never met a stranger, and so he was very willing to recruit other people that he knew that had great resources that could help the club and the members here.”

