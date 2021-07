Racing into fun at Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Family owned and operated, Broadway Grand Prix has been along the Grand Strand in some capacity since 1976!

Now located across from Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, you’ll find 7 go-kart tracks, an arcade, kids zone, and so much more!

We loved exploring all they have to offer. Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.