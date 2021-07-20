Police: 1 person hurt in Florence stabbing; 1 in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested one man who they said stabbed someone on Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 5:16 p.m. to the 200 block of West Palmetto Street, where they found one victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK, according to police.

Moments later, police took William Singletary into custody on Irby Street near Darlington Street in connection to the stabbing.

Singletary is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

