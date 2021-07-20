Pee Dee man pleads guilty on second day of trial to 2016 death of N.C. man

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man has pleaded guilty to his role in the deadly 2016 shooting of a North Carolina man on the second day of his trial, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

According to information from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, 56-year-old Ervin Stanley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death Jamel Smith. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Jan. 28, 2016, a car was seen floating in the Little Pee Dee River. Prosecutors said that car belonged to the 30-year-old Smith, who had been reported missing from Rowland, N.C.

Once the car was removed from the water, Smith’s body was found in the trunk, authorities said. He had been shot several times and investigators were not able to determine a motive, according to the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.