New traffic signals along Carolina Forest Blvd. to be activated on Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The highly-anticipated Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project is closer to wrapping up.

Horry County officials said three new traffic signals on the roadway will become active on Wednesday.

The signals at Stafford West, Stafford East and Farmers Rest intersections will be fully functioning with red, yellow and green lights.

Drivers are being told to be cautious and pay close attention to the new traffic flows along the roadway.

The multi-million-dollar project started back in June 2019 and expanded the two-lane portion of Carolina Forest Boulevard to four lanes from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said construction is expected to end on July 31.

It was expected to wrap up in May, but weather delays pushed back the completion date.

