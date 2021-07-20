Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police warn of calendar scam asking for donations

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department said someone is using their name to take money from people.

The department posted a scam warning that is going around the Grand Strand.

They said someone is telling residents that the police department is working on a calendar, and it requires donations. The department says this is not true.

“If a law enforcement agency calls and asks for donations or payment over the phone, please check with their department by phone,” the police department posted on its Facebook page.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

