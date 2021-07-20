Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune saw the city she leads through a different lens this weekend.

The mayor joined Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock for a ride-along to see what officers are dealing with during the busy summer season.

“Chief called me up and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you come ride with me some this weekend?’ I jumped at the opportunity,” said Bethune.

Bethune has participated in a ride-along in the past, but they were only on holiday weekends when the police are out in full force. She’s never done an impromptu one on a random summer weekend.

The ride-along gave the mayor the opportunity to see what a typical night looks like for the police department.

“We’ve had a very busy summer, record number of tourists here in the area,” said Bethune. “I think it’s very important for me to show strong public support of our police department and all first responders.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune shared her ride along experience on Facebook. (Brenda Bethune)

Outside of a few traffic stops, nothing too out of the ordinary happened, Bethune noted. But it gave her a look at the city through the police chief’s eyes to help identify areas that could use some improvement.

“We talked a lot about things that she sees, things that she looks for. I saw some things that I want to bring up to the city manager and to city council,” said Bethune.

Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Tim Troxell says he’s never done a ride along with an elected official in his 18 years in law enforcement, but he can imagine the impact it could have on a department.

“When an elected officials sees firsthand where there may be some deficiencies and some lack of funding and ways things could be improved, rather than just hearing it through the police chief, I think it opens up a communication to better the working conditions,” said Troxell.

Bethune noted that’s exactly her take away from the experience.

“I’m a firm believer that, as great as we think we are, there’s always room for improvement and areas where we can initiate new things, and I think that’s a valuable lesson from this,” said Bethune.

The mayor says she plans to work with the city manager to draft some ordinances that will help improve the city’s appearance.

