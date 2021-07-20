Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murrells Inlet Marshwalk repairs to enter phase two

The second phase of repairs to the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are set to begin Wednesday.
The second phase of repairs to the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are set to begin Wednesday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Phase two of repairs on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are slated to start Wednesday, officials said.

According to information from Georgetown County, the wooden planks and rails along the marshwalk were replaced from the northern-most part of the structure to the area between the Dead Dog Saloon and the Claw House restaurant during the first phase.

Phase two will pick up where the last phase left off, repairing the remainder of the marshwalk as well as the Veterans Pier to the south.

As with phase one, work will be completed in small sections, allowing the marshwalk to remain open, county officials said.

Operations for restaurants along the marshwalk will not be impacted, according to a release.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
The state's new legislative districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government...
SC lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ redistricting process
Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project
New traffic signals along Carolina Forest Blvd. to be activated on Wednesday
Myrtle Beach police warn of calendar scam asking for donations