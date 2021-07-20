Murrells Inlet Marshwalk repairs to enter phase two

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Phase two of repairs on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are slated to start Wednesday, officials said.

According to information from Georgetown County, the wooden planks and rails along the marshwalk were replaced from the northern-most part of the structure to the area between the Dead Dog Saloon and the Claw House restaurant during the first phase.

Phase two will pick up where the last phase left off, repairing the remainder of the marshwalk as well as the Veterans Pier to the south.

As with phase one, work will be completed in small sections, allowing the marshwalk to remain open, county officials said.

Operations for restaurants along the marshwalk will not be impacted, according to a release.

