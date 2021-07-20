Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest after a shooting left one person hurt at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kevon Demetrics Brown.

Jail records show Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday and is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened on the evening of May 5 at the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street.

Authorities found one victim with injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday morning, Brown remains behind bars at JRLDC.

