Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden calls Jordan king a loyal ally in ‘tough neighborhood’
His conviction was overturned last year after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a...
Georgia man freed after 20 years in prison for murders he didn't commit
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children believed to be abducted in North Carolina