How to with Halley: Go-Kart Racing at Broadway Grand Prix

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Jumping into a go-kart and racing to victory seems simple enough, right? There are a few tricks to keep in mind at Broadway Grand Prix.

With 7 tracks to choose from, we had to check out the biggest and baddest, their Pro Track. This track features newer go-karts, only in their second season. Not only are they super fast, they are equipped with timers. Plus, it’s the longest track they have.

Come along with us as we learn How to with Halley smoke the competition and have tons of fun at this well known attraction, great for all ages.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

