Police searching for gunman in Florence shooting; 1 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for the person who opened fire in Florence and hurt one person.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Commander Street, which is near West Lucas and Irby streets.

Police found a victim who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

Investigators said that a black male in a sedan called the victim over to his car in the 500 block of Stackley Street. They said as the victim approached the vehicle, the man started shooting and then drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

