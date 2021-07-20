Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served last week in the Socastee community.

RELATED: Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say

On July 15, members of the Horry County Police Department’s criminal investigation division conducted a search warrant at a home on Enterprise Road.

The following people were arrested and charged as a result, according to the HCPD:

- George Christopher Dunn, 42, of Socastee - Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

- Ashley Debaun, 25, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of methamphetamine

- Jason Isley, 42, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of heroin

- Angela Port, 45, of Myrtle Beach - Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

- Carlos Mack, 55 - Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators said they seized 8.9 grams of crack cocaine, 2.09 grams of methamphetamine, and one glassine slip and one needle of heroin.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
Jason Scott Isley
GALLERY: Five charged in Enterprise Road search warrant
A Dillon man pleaded guilty to his role in a man's death in 2016.
Pee Dee man pleads guilty on second day of trial to 2016 death of N.C. man
A small group of protesters gathered outside a McDonald's on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon...
Charleston-area fast food workers protest for higher wages