Five facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served last week in the Socastee community.

On July 15, members of the Horry County Police Department’s criminal investigation division conducted a search warrant at a home on Enterprise Road.

The following people were arrested and charged as a result, according to the HCPD:

- George Christopher Dunn, 42, of Socastee - Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

- Ashley Debaun, 25, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of methamphetamine

- Jason Isley, 42, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of heroin

- Angela Port, 45, of Myrtle Beach - Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

- Carlos Mack, 55 - Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators said they seized 8.9 grams of crack cocaine, 2.09 grams of methamphetamine, and one glassine slip and one needle of heroin.

