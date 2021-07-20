First United Methodist Academy is enrolling kids for the fall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is enrolling kids right now for their Kindergarten Academy. They will learn the standard curriculum that is English, math, science and social studies plus they will get a Christian centered education.

The academy is located right beside the church on 9th N. Kings Highway.

The first day of school will be Monday, August 17th. To learn more email mgildner@fumamb.org.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.