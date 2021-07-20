Submit a Tip
First United Methodist Academy is enrolling kids for the fall

By Danyel Detomo
Jul. 20, 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is enrolling kids right now for their Kindergarten Academy. They will learn the standard curriculum that is English, math, science and social studies plus they will get a Christian centered education.

The academy is located right beside the church on 9th N. Kings Highway.

The first day of school will be Monday, August 17th. To learn more email mgildner@fumamb.org.

