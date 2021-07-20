Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: One more busy day with storms, turning drier to end the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The risk of showers and storms will remain high through today before a drying trend kicks in to end the week. Now, before you go ahead and cancel plans today, listen to this next sentence. Today will not be a washout.

The best chance of showers and storms today arrives late in the day.
The best coverage for showers and storms will be later today, through the late afternoon hours and into the evening. Our rain chances will increase to 60% later today with showers and storms across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Leading up to that, isolated to scattered showers & storms will be possible as highs remain in check once again. Look for temperatures to reach the mid 80s.

Another round of showers and storms arrives with the best chances later today and into the...
Similar to yesterday, another round of heavier downpours will be possible this evening. It’s not a complete downpour for everyone but multiple storms could bring some heavy rainfall to the region, especially by this evening.

Here's a look at the drier air expected to move into the region.
Thankfully, drier air will move into the upper levels of the atmosphere starting on Wednesday. This air will help limit the amount of showers and storms. However, very high high humidity will remain through the rest of the week with just enough low-level moisture in the atmosphere. Due to that, only an isolated 20% chance of showers and storms will continue through the rest of the work week.

Drier air moves in and limits the rain chances. Expect a hot & humid pattern for the middle to...
Temperatures will climb quickly as sunshine returns to the forecast. Look for highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend with the heat index approaching triple digits by the end of the week.

