Firefighters’ quick response helped contain massive Darlington downtown fire, leaders say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington firefighters spent Monday hosing down areas that were still smoking days after a fire destroyed a jewelry and antique store.

Darlington Planning Director Lisa Rock said downtown Darlington had been home to Jeweler’s Bench for nearly 30 years.

On Friday night, flames took over the 130-year-old building.

Fire departments from Darlington, Hartsville, and Florence County fought the blaze for several hours before it was contained.

“Thankful and blessed that the fire department was able to stop the fire before it affected even more buildings because it easily could have taken out four or five more buildings because they’re so closely connected,” Rock said.

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd recorded the fire from his phone.

Boyd said the heat was almost unbearable from a distance. He said he couldn’t imagine what it must’ve been like for the firefighters who worked to get it under control.

“Don’t criticize these fire department guys until you stand up on that ladder, and you don’t know if you’re going to get blown up or not,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the city will do whatever they can to help the jewelry store’s owners following the investigation.

“We’ll get it cleaned up and hopefully build back, we’ll do anything we can to possibly help them,” Boyd said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

