Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Firefighters’ quick response helped contain massive Darlington downtown fire, leaders say

A pair of buildings were damaged as a result of a fire late Friday in downtown Darlington,...
A pair of buildings were damaged as a result of a fire late Friday in downtown Darlington, according to officials.(City of Darlington)
By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington firefighters spent Monday hosing down areas that were still smoking days after a fire destroyed a jewelry and antique store.

Darlington Planning Director Lisa Rock said downtown Darlington had been home to Jeweler’s Bench for nearly 30 years.

On Friday night, flames took over the 130-year-old building.

Fire departments from Darlington, Hartsville, and Florence County fought the blaze for several hours before it was contained.

“Thankful and blessed that the fire department was able to stop the fire before it affected even more buildings because it easily could have taken out four or five more buildings because they’re so closely connected,” Rock said.

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd recorded the fire from his phone.

Boyd said the heat was almost unbearable from a distance. He said he couldn’t imagine what it must’ve been like for the firefighters who worked to get it under control.

“Don’t criticize these fire department guys until you stand up on that ladder, and you don’t know if you’re going to get blown up or not,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the city will do whatever they can to help the jewelry store’s owners following the investigation.

“We’ll get it cleaned up and hopefully build back, we’ll do anything we can to possibly help them,” Boyd said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

American Rescue Plan money to pay for Conway employee bonuses, building repairs
Nathaniel Rowland's murder trial will begin July 19, 2021.
Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin
1 killed after car flips over in Florence County, troopers say
Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care