Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune got a look at police operations during a ride-along with the...
Myrtle Beach mayor sees city through different lens after ride-along with police chief

Latest News

The state's new legislative districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government...
SC lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ redistricting process
Largest wildfire in America explodes in size.
Largest wildfire in America explodes in size
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
Police: 1 person hurt in Florence stabbing; 1 in custody
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Harvey Weinstein sent to California to face more sex charges