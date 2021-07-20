Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

By Liz Gelardi
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - Kaci Loux, 15, loved spending time with her mom and younger sisters.

“She was an outstanding girl. Like I said, she loved her music, she loved hanging out with me,” said Kaci Loux’s mother, Shilynee Loux.

Her daughter was the first child COVID-19-related death in Mesa County. According to the health department, the girl tested positive for the Delta variant and was hospitalized before her age group was eligible for the vaccine.

“You shouldn’t have to lose your own kid over it,” the mother said.

Cases of the Delta variant are skyrocketing in several states, including Colorado.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible, and as it spreads health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated.

Shilynee Loux said her youngest daughter got COVID-19 in April, and it spread throughout the entire family. Only Kaci Loux was hospitalized.

“It progressed pretty fast. She was complaining that she couldn’t breathe,” Shilynee Loux explained.

At one point it seemed like her daughter was improving.

“I went with her and we’re up there probably 3 1/2 weeks in ICU and then they’re getting ready to put her into recovery. And then everything just went to hell,” the mother said.

Shilynee Loux said her daughter went into cardiac arrest and passed away after nearly a month in the hospital.

“Don’t wait, don’t wait. Take them in ASAP, because if you wait it gets 10 times worse and it will shut their lungs down fast,” the mother warned to other parents.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Kerry: Time is running out to combat climate change
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
Jason Scott Isley
GALLERY: Five charged in Enterprise Road search warrant
Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 are seen during day one of the strike July 5. Workers...
Strike at Frito-Lay factory in Kansas continues