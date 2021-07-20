Explorin’ With Loren: Checking out Tabor City, the ‘Yam Capital of the World’

Tabor City, N.C. (WMBF) - We explored across the border in Tabor City, N.C.

The city was known as the “Yam Capital of the World.” We didn’t taste any yams, but we did have some fabulous homecooked meals and visited an awesome camp-style resort filled with fun activities and Yogi Bear.

Southern charm and hospitality can be used to describe Tabor City and you can find both at a crowded Dale’s Seafood.

“We never advertise. All we do is word of mouth,” owner Rusty Tyson said.

The lunch rush shows it’s working for Tyson, who once worked at the restaurant as a cook and now owns the place with his family.

Tyson not only kept the original owner’s name, but has his picture hanging in the restaurant.

“We got broils, we specialize in seafood, homecooked meals at lunchtime every day,” Tyson said.

His menu includes their homemade hushpuppies, beef tips and a special pot roast that Tyson said his 82-year-old mother made.

Tyson also showed where the magic happens in his spotless kitchen and all the dining rooms where folks can eat. Tyson said he’s been serving locals and visitors for the last 39 years and credits his success to their unwavering support and big appetites.

“Your business is only as good as your customers, and this restaurant don’t belong to us, it belongs to the customers,” Tyson said.

Mosey on down to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Daddy Joe’s for the night or for a short getaway. The owners turned their family’s tobacco farm into the now 250-acre camp-style resort that’s been in business for the last 22 years.

“We are named after the two owners who are brothers, their father who is Joe,” general manager Rebecca Murphy said.

Murphy gave a tour of their activities that include the nine stocked fishing ponds, three pools and a waterpark, along with adventures with Yogi Bear and family.

“He’s our man, he’s our mascot that’s out all of the time,” Murphy said. “You cannot leave your picnic baskets on the table because Yogi tends to go around and take them at night.”

Folks can also enjoy a sweet treat at the homemade ice cream shop where it’s Christmas in July. It’s open until the evening for both guests and the community. Once it’s time to wind down, guests can sleep in their camper or an upgraded round tent called a yurt that’s equipped with electricity.

There are also several different cabin styles that have two rooms, a mini kitchen and a TV. The cabins can sleep up to eight people.

Murphy said they’re filling up fast so it’s best to either call or book online for reservations.

“We have a family atmosphere here. The staff feels like family, we try to get to know our guests,” she said. “We want to be able to entertain the small children as well as the adults that just come out here.”

