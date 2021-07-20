Crash destroys utility pole, forces road closure in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has forced a road closure Tuesday morning in Conway.

As of about 6:15 a.m., Four Mile Road from Highway 501 to Country Manor Drive is closed as crews work the scene, according to Conway police.

Authorities confirmed a utility pole was destroyed in the crash. There are no reports of power outages in the area.

No additional information on the crash, including details on potential injuries, has been released.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

